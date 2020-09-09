Chennai Air Customs Seize 4kg Narcotic Substance Worth Rs 40 Lakh Bound For Australia

Chennai Air Customs have seized 4 kg of Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 40 lakhs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Acting on specific information, the Customs officials seized 'crystalline powder' concealed in eight Lumbo Sacral belts and two Trophies from courier parcels at the International Courier Terminal that were destined for Australia.

The seized drugs in white crystalline powder form tested positive for 'pseudoephedrine', a controlled substance which is a coveted chemical precursor used to manufacture Methamphetamine. A search was conducted at the address given by the consignee and one person was arrested in the matter.

Drugs concealed in trophies, lumbosacral belts

NCB busts international smuggling racket

In a similar but massive smuggling incident reported on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international heroin smuggling syndicate with the arrest of seven persons, including foreigners, and seizure of drugs worth about Rs 48 crore in Delhi.

Among the arrested were an African man and a woman from Myanmar, the federal anti-narcotics agency said. The agency unearthed a modus operandi where the mastermind was coordinating the operations from abroad by creating various layers of anonymity, it said.

"To circumvent the current situation of controlled international passenger flights, the mastermind and the syndicate involved were exploiting the international courier route," the agency's Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra said in a statement.

The operation began early this month with the seizure of a parcel, originating from South Africa, containing 970gm of heroin from a courier service in the national capital.

"In order to unearth the full trail, NCB chief Rakesh Asthana issued an order to initiate the controlled delivery procedure to the Delhi zonal unit of the agency to track the beneficiaries of the seized parcel. The controlled delivery mechanism empowers NCB to keep the parcel delivery alive, even after seizing the contraband and replacing the same with the dummy parcel," Malhotra said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the NCB director-general is authorised to order a controlled delivery operation to unravel all layers of a drug cartel or syndicate.

The parcel led the agency to arrest Indian nationals identified as Wahid, Mohsin, Shahjahan, Hanif and Munnasir from a hotel in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi, Malhotra said.

Their interrogation led the NCB to another parcel containing about 980 gms of heroin. Later, a lady from Myanmar and an African were also arrested.