Chennai Custodial Death Case: CCTV Footage Reveals Victim Was Chased & Beaten By Cops

In a key development in the Chennai custodial Vignesh death case, the clincher CCTV video of the victim Vignesh running for his life was accessed by Republic exclusively from Kellys area in Chennai. The CCTV footage shows Vignesh running for his life before being caught by two policemen.

In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg. Vignesh fell to the floor following which the two policemen took him along with them. The family of the victim has alleged that there was a grand attempt to 'cover up' the death of Vignesh in exchange for wads of cash.

Vignesh’s case has been transferred to the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), stated an order issued by the Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu. The CB-CID officials came days after the incident at Kellys area in Chennai to examine the incident. The officials took the CCTV footage with them for further investigation.

BJP leader, Amar Prasad Reddy said, “Tamil Nadu’s law and order is not right. This is not the first incident in the state, many such incidents have happened earlier in Tamil Nadu. This incident is against the constitution and a proper investigation is needed to come up with a decision.”

Vignesh's brother claimed that the Tamil Nadu police had allegedly proposed to buy the family's silence and offered Rs 1 lakh in cash in exchange. He also dismissed the police's claims that his brother had died of 'fits' and averred that Vignesh never suffered from the problem throughout his life.

Tamil Nadu custodial death

A young man named Vignesh died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly possessing ganja near the Kellys area in Chennai. The family has asserted that The police offered him Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case.“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” Vinod said in a press conference, as per news agency ANI. He also added that wounds were present on his brother's body.

A police sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard personnel have been suspended and a case of 'suspicious death' has been registered. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the family. He has also assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair.