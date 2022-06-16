Chennai Custodial Death: Police Claim Rajasekar Suffered Bruises Before Being Arrested

The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday denied assaulting S Rajasekar, a history-sheeter, while he was in custody at the Kodungaiyur police station. The 25-year-old was arrested on April 18 for alleged possession of drugs and died the next day.

Citing the autopsy report, Additional Commissioner of Police (North), TS Anbu stated that the injuries on Rajasekhar's body were not the cause of his death. Anbu stated that the accused died of injuries that he allegedly suffered prior to his arrest.

"The accused had four injuries before he was brought to the police station at 8 AM Sunday. The autopsy report shows that the cause of death was not due to those injuries. Of the four injuries, three were caused about 24 hours before his death, while one was caused three to five days prior." the Commissioner said at a press conference.

Anbu further added that Rajasekar was wanted in 27 cases and was detained based on suspicion that he was involved in a crime, but was not assaulted by the police officials.

As per a statement by the Kodungaiyur Police, Rajasekar was taken to a private hospital after he complained of feeling unwell and of dizziness. The hospital asked the police to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for a post-mortem to the same hospital. Anbu said a medical team would be submitting a full report for which viscera samples and other specimens have been collected.

Five officials suspended over Rajasekar's custodial death

The case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for further investigation. On Tuesday, four police personnel including a police inspector and a sub-inspector were suspended in connection with the custodial death case. Rajasekar's family has claimed that he was healthy before being taken into custody and alleged that he died due to 'police torture'.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami requested High Court Judges to take lawful actions on custodial deaths taking place during the DMK government.

Earlier this April, a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, who was arrested for alleged possession of drugs, was reported “dead” the next day. Days later, his brother alleged that the police attempted to bribe the family with Rs 1 lakh to remain silent over the death. He alleged that the police did not even allow them to see Vignesh's body after the autopsy.

(With inputs from agency)