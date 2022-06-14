Chennai Custodial Death Probe: 5 Tamil Nadu Police Personnel Suspended, Case Registered

In a big development in the Chennai custodial death case probe, 5 police personnel including a police inspector and a sub-inspector have been suspended. A case has also been registered based on the complaints of the family which has claimed the deceased, Rajasekar, was healthy before being taken into custody. Rajasekar's mother has also claimed that multiple contusions were seen on his body, injuries that were not previously there, and has alleged that the cause of his death was 'police torture'.

On Sunday, history-sheeter Rajasekar died allegedly in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the second such custodial death incident reported in the city in less than two months. According to sources, he was taken into custody by Kodungaiyur Police from Manali on Saturday in connection with an investigation. Kodungaiyur Police claimed that Rajasekar complained of feeling unwell and facing 'dizziness', following which, he was taken to a private hospital. However, the hospital asked the police to take him to Stanley Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to sources, the history-sheeter was allegedly being interrogated on Sunday evening when he was reported to be feeling dizzy. Soon after, his body was sent for a post-mortem to the Government Stanley Hospital. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), for further investigation.

Edappadi K Palaniswami requests probe by HC judges

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami has come down heavily on the incident and has requested High Court judges to come forward to take lawful actions on custodial deaths under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime.

Taking to Twitter, Palaniswami wrote, “Another lockup death! Shocked to hear about the death of Rajasekhar who was detained by Kodungaiyur Police for interrogation. No action has been taken against lockup death which has turned into a continuous chapter in this regime.”

Notably, there were several cases against Rajasekar which included eight cases in Cholavaram Police station, two cases in Vyasarpadi Police station, three cases in MKB Nagar Police station, and two cases in Manali Police station, four cases in Tank Factory Police station and four cases in Thirunindravur Police station.

Earlier this April, a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, who was arrested for alleged possession of drugs was reported 'dead' in custody. His brother had alleged that the police attempted to 'bribe' the family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent over the death.