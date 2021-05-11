Chennai: Customs Officials Seize 2.5kgs Of Gold Granules Hidden In Juice Mix

Busting an international smuggling racket, Air Custom officials in Chennai seized 2.5 kilograms of gold granules hidden in juice powder mix on May 10. According to DNA, the officials had received intelligence of a possible smuggling attempt via parcels at a Foreign Post office. Following this, they kept a tight vigil on parcels until they intercepted the unusually heavy postal parcel from Dubai, which was claimed to contain seeds.

The parcel was consigned to a Chennai-based person and seemingly contained four containers of a branded Instant Orange juice mix, along with packets of oats and chocolates. However, all the containers were found to be too heavy and were cut open. As per officials, the juice boxed contained what turned out to be 2.5kg of gold granules worth Rs.1.20cr. The parcel was seized under Customs Act and a subsequent probe into the postal address revealed that it was fake. In the aftermath, officials are probing into the postal officials involved in its transportation.

Chennai Air Customs seized 2.5 kgs of gold granules worth Rs 1.20 crores concealed in Tang instant drink mix at Foreign Post Office. The parcel came from Dubai & was addressed to a person in Chennai. In searches, it was found that the address was misused: Chennai Air Customs pic.twitter.com/IK23Yy2515 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Similiar attempt

In February, the Chennai Air Customs had arrested seven people after busting a smuggling racket where 4.15 kg gold worth over ₹ 2.17 crore were seized. The arrested passengers were found to have swallowed capsules of gold paste wrapped with polythene/rubber cover.

As per Chennai Customs, passengers were interrupted at the exit by the Air Intelligence Unit officers on suspicion of carrying gold after they had arrived from Dubai and Sharjah on January 22. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had swallowed gold paste capsules before the departure and hidden it in their stomach and rectum, reported ANI. The smugglers were further admitted to the Stanley Government hospital in order to recover the capsules under expert medical supervision. The whole process took eight days to complete, said customs.

"Total 4.15 kilograms of gold valued at ₹ 2.17 crore were seized under the Customs Act from eight passengers. Seven arrested. A total of 161 capsules weighing 2.88 kg and valued at ₹ 1.28 crore were recovered from the stomach of all 8 passengers", the Customs department said.

Image: ANI/Twitter