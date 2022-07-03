Chennai: ED Attaches Sarvana Stores' Rs 234 Cr Property In Money Laundering Case

In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of the Chennai store, Sarvana Stores (Gold Palace) in a Rs 234 crore money laundering case.

ED attached immovable properties of Sarvana stores in Chennai amounting to Rs 234.75 crore in relation to a money laundering case for defrauding the Indian Bank. This comes after the ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on the FIR dated April 25 registered by the CBI's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. It is pertinent to mention here that the central agency recorded the case on May 26 under the provisions of PMLA.

#BREAKING | In a mega crackdown, ED attaches properties of Chennai store (Sarvana Stores) in Rs 234 cr money laundering casehttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/YaayCPdLWN — Republic (@republic) July 3, 2022

As per the information, it is alleged that late Pallakudurai, P Sujatha and YP Shiravan - partners of Sarvana stores, with the criminal intention to cheat the Indian Bank's T Nagar branch in Chennai, had conspired with unknown people and public servants. Enforcement Directorate's investigation revealed that Sarvana store has applied for sanctioning of loan by fabricating balance sheet and projecting sound financial health of the firm.

ED attaches Sarvana Stores' property worth Rs 234 crores

The central agency claims that there is a significant discrepancy between the reported sales and the firm's credit entries. When applying for the loan, the aforementioned company provided a rosy image of its anticipated revenue for the upcoming fiscal years.

Furthermore, the firm proposed to buy assets at a price that is obviously much higher than the true fair market value in order to defraud Indian Bank, cause a significant wrongful loss, and derive personal gain. The firm did this in concert with a property valuer, bank officials, and some private individuals. The Enforcement Directorate's inquiry under the PMLA, 2002 has sufficiently established the accused people's ulterior objectives as well as those of bank executives from the outset.

ED's investigations also showed that the accused overstated inventory, transferred assets without the bank's knowledge, repaid the term loan with OCC limits, misappropriated and diverted funds for purposes that were not authorised, and engaged in other irregularities. As a result, the accused individuals and firms defrauded the bank, resulting in its wrongful loss and their own corresponding wrongful gain. The accused company has profited from criminal activity to the tune of Rs 240 crore in Proceeds of Crime.

(Inputs from ANI)