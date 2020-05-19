Chennai Police Sub Inspector Rejoins Duty After Beating COVID-19; Given Hero's Welcome

The COVID-19 outbreak has not only affected the common people but also and especially the frontline workers like doctors, nurses, police, and also sanitation workers. The police have been out on the streets 24x7 to enforce the lockdown and ensure social distancing norms are maintained. As part of their frontline duty, many policemen were also deployed at containment zones and red zones where Coronavirus cases were at high levels or surging rapidly.

Nearly 190 police officers from Chennai are getting treated for COVID-19 infection, informed Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan on Monday while talking to media. The cases may cross 250 if other districts are added where even the personnel from fire and rescue service and home guards were also infected during their front line duty.

READ | 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Tamil Nadu; Toll Rises To 78

Cop beats Covid, returns to duty

In one such case, 52-year-old Sub-inspector of Chennai Esplanade police station, Arunachalam, who had contracted COVID-19 earlier, rejoined his duty on Monday after successfully recovering from it. This police station is the first one in the city to be shut due to a COVID-19 case, which is located near many containment areas.

According to a press release, SI Arunachalam is patrol-in-charge at the Esplanade police station. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as he tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department gave a grand welcome to the sub-inspector Arunachalam with the ceremonial band music, where he was welcomed by the top police officials including the Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan. He was well appreciated by the top officials for his duty conscious.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 336 Crore Medical College In Tirupur

'Morale boosted'

"The police department and senior officials encouraged me and took good care even of my family. That added to my strength and boosted my morale. I was in the hospital for 14 days and was in home quarantine for another 14 days. I decided to join the duty after three tests which came as negative," said Arunachalam.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Announces Extension Of Lockdown Till May 31 With Additional Relaxations

City top cop's message

"There are 190 police personnel who are getting treated at various hospitals for COVID-19 in Chennai. We wish everyone to recover soon and join the service back. We also thank the government, chief minister, the health officials, and doctors who have treated our men," said AK Viswanathan after welcoming the SI at the Esplanade police station.

READ | Stranded Passengers Arrive In Chennai, Screened For COVID-19