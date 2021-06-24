Chharrisgarh: Maoist Couple Surrender To Balaghat Police; Express Intent To Work For Govt

On Thursday, June 24, a man and woman involved in Maoist activities have surrendered to the Balaghat Police in Madhya Pradesh. The couple was arrested in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh.

The couple decided to surrender to the police and give up on Maoist activities as they want to work with the Chattisgarh administration and contribute their bit.

Speaking on the arrest of the Maoists surrender, Shalabh Kumar Sinha, SP, said, "We dug the area of their residence and found many things including cash and identity cards".

SP informed, "The arrested couple have told that there are many in their community who are finding a way to leave all the Maoist activities behind. Probably, this couple will inspire them to have courage and do the same".

Maoists planning continue in Madhya Pradesh

In early February, Madhya Pradesh police teams engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the dense forests under the Birsa police station area of Balaghat district had found a dump concealing explosives, IED making material and live bullets of automatic weapons.

For a long time, the armed Maoist movement in the forests of Balaghat and Mandla districts has increased. In February, nearly five wanted Maoists, four of them women had been killed in alleged encounters in the two districts.

In early January, there was a report that nearly 100 Naxals from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have sneaked into Madhya Pradesh to expand their base, prompting the State government to seek deployment of six companies of paramilitary forces in the rebel-hit areas.

In other states

In early June, a Maoist leader was gunned down in Odisha was carrying a reward on his head. Western Range Inspector General of Police Narasingha Bhol told reporters, "Around 15-20 armed Naxalites were spotted in the forest, and all of them were asked to surrender. However, they opened indiscriminate fire on our personnel. Our force resorted to controlled firing in self-defence".

In May, four Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district allegedly involved in improvised explosive device (IED) blast and torching vehicles. The four Naxals were active members of the Janatana Sarkar groups of Maoists and had kept a muzzle-loading gun, two detonators and a bundle of electric wires hidden at a forest.