Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Vandalised In Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Police On Lookout

A Chhatrapati Shivaji statue was reportedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari by miscreants. The incident reportedly took place on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. Locals found the statue vandalised Sunday morning and reported to the police. The Tamil Nadu police have registered a case and are investigating to find the people behind the incident. The statue is located at Kanyakumari's Melpuram area. It was built by locals in 2007 near the Shri Krishna Temple located in Melpuram.

Police are analysing CCTV footage from areas around the statue in a bid to identify those involved. A senior police official said the motive of the vandalism will become apparent once the miscreants are caught. No arrests have been made so far.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.