Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case: Delhi Police Arrest One More In Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

On Sunday, June 27, one more accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The accused, a 22- year old Gaurav Laura from Haryana was living in Najafgarh's Baprolla village. He was nabbed from Delhi and will be produced to Rohini Court for seeking police remand for further investigation.

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests one more accused in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. He will be produced before Rohini Court today. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

A senior police officer informed, "He was found to be involved in the incident at Chhatrasal Stadium here where he engaged in a fight along with others leading to the death of the young wrestler."

On June 16, a 32-year-old Judo coach, Subash was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.

So far, 11 accused including wrestler Sushil Kumar have been arrested.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

The incident occurred due to dissension between two groups of wrestlers at the Model Town stadium which had been observed for a long time. The groups had clashed several times before this incident. But, this time it left several wrestlers severely injured after someone from the groups had allegedly opened fire. The injured had to be rushed to the hospital where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana, breathed last during the treatment.

The Delhi Police had filed the FIR on the Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and his aides.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested

Sushil Kumar had said, "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident", after which he went missing.

On May 23, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Rana. A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh had arrested the wrestler Sushil Kumar and Ajay from the Mundka area of Delhi.

In late May, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police took Sushil Kumar to Hardiwar under the speculation of the destruction of evidence. Sources said, "Sushil has tried to destroy the cell phone and dumped the clothes which were crucial in the case. The clothes had blood stains which were to be used as evidence against the wrestler. A crime of destruction of evidence under section 201 of IPC has been made out by this".

On June 1, the Delhi Police invoked several sections of the IT Act against Sushil Kumar as he had been accused of sending threat messages to fellow wrestlers in the Chhatrasal Stadium.

