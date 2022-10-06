Chhattisgarh: 3 Sadhus Attacked On Suspicion Of Being Child Lifters; 2nd Case In A Month

In another incident of attacks on the monks, three Sadhus were caught and beaten up fiercely by the locals in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city on suspicion of child lifting.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, the angry mob was seen assaulting three sadhus brutally with kicks and punches. According to the sources, all the Sadhus have been reported to be injured. However, later they were discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid.

Following the incident, when the police team reached the spot to save the sadhus, the mob didn't even spare the police and attacked them as well. The mob also tried to remove the uniforms of some policemen by pulling them. The police have registered a case in the matter and have started an investigation.

The Durg police have also appealed to the citizens of the district to not react to the rumours of child-lifting and instructed the people to not take law into their own hands.

4 sadhus attacked on suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra

Earlier on September 14, four sadhus were brutally thrashed by a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district over suspicion of being child abductors. They were residents of Uttar Pradesh and heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Karnataka's Bijapur in a car. During their travel, they stopped in the Sangli district and asked a boy for directions. This led some locals to suspect that they all were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

The locals when came to inquire, they couldn't understand the language of the Sadhus which led to a heated argument. Following this, the locals pulled the Sadhus out of their SUV and brutally assaulted them. They hit them with sticks, belts after which they were severely injured. The police then arrived on the spot and admitted the Sadhus to the nearby hospital.