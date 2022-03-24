Chhattisgarh: 4 minors detained for killing 2 boys in Balodabazar

Balodabazar, Mar 24 (PTI) Police have detained four juveniles for allegedly beating two minor boys to death following an old dispute over plucking of mangoes in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, an official said on Thursday.

The partially decomposed bodies of two boys, aged 7 and 8, were found in a field at a village here on Tuesday, two days after they went missing from outside their houses, police said.

On Wednesday, four juveniles, aged 11, 12 and 14 years, all from Chakarbai village under the Kasdol police station limits, were detained in connection with the murder case registered after the recovery of the bodies, Balodabazar Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Jha told PTI.

During the investigation into the case, the police came to know that the two victims were last seen on Sunday leaving the village while going to take bath in a river with other children from the village, including two of the accused, he said.

When the two victims were returning home, the four accused stopped them on the way and allegedly beat them up over an old dispute related to plucking of mangoes. The two victims then ran towards a farm land, he said.

The accused chased them to a field, three km away from Chakarbai village, where they allegedly beat up the two victims with sticks kept nearby. The two boys died on the spot, the official said.

The official further said the four juveniles admitted to the involvement in the crime during the probe, following which they were taken into custody.

The police also recovered two sticks used in the crime from the possession of the accused, he added. PTI COR GK GK

