Chhattisgarh: 43 Cows Suffocated To Death After Locked In Small Room In Bilaspur

In a shocking development, 43 cows died allegedly due to suffocation on Saturday in Medapar village in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur district after being kept locked in a small room in the village's Panchayat Bhawan. The carcasses were found in the morning after villagers found a foul odour emanating from the room. The district's collector has confirmed that 60 cattle were kept locked in the room, of which 43 were found dead and the remaining were rescued by district authorities.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain when and why were the cattle kept locked in the Panchyat Bhawan at Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur. Sources report that Gram Panchayat authorities had tied up all the cattle inside the Panchayat Bhawan without seeking permission. An FIR has been filed by Bilaspur district magistrate (DM) Dr. Saransh Mittar, who has assured that the cattle owners will be compensated.

Addressing the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "I have talked with the district collector who has taken cognizance of the issue. While the final report is yet to come, it looks like the cattle which had been kept locked in the room died due to suffocation. There will be an investigation and action will be taken".

Slamming the Rajasthan govt, former CM Raman Singh said, "In the incident in the Takhatpur block of Medpar village in Bilaspur, over 50 cows have died. As per information, these cows were brought to the temporary cow-shelter under the “Roka-Chheka Abhiyan”. The shelter was so inadequate - there was no hay, water, or ventilation. Pregnant and healthy cows have died, which shows the situation of the whole state".

What is Roka-Chheka Abhiyan?

Earlier in June, the Chhatisgarh government launched the ‘Roka-Chheka Abhiyan’ in all villages to revive traditional agricultural methods and to save Kharif crops from open grazing by stray cattle. The government announced that it will build 5,000 cowsheds across the state under the Suraaji Gaon Yojana. While 2,200 cowsheds have already been constructed, the work is in progress for another 2,800.

Moreover, the government also decided to buy cow dung at Rs 1.5 per kg from farmers, livestock owners, cattle breeders and others. The scheme will begin from July 20, when the state will celebrate the local festival ‘Hareli’. The state government has decided to go ahead with the scheme ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ with an aim to make animal husbandry commercially profitable for livestock owners, and also to prevent open grazing.