I-T Dept Makes Sensational Claim About Chhattisgarh CMO's Alleged Involvement In Bribery

Days after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called it vendetta politics, Income Tax department sources revealed that the Chief Minister’s office was allegedly involved in the exchange of bribes.

It is learned that the department has found crucial evidence against senior officials working with Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Office in connection with the exchange of bribe over the liquor business in the state.

According to sources, commission on every bottle of liquor was going to senior officials close to CM Bhupesh Baghel.

I-T raid in Chhattisgarh

The Income Tax department on last Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials. They raided the house of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia.

A team of IT officials from Delhi was part of this crackdown. The raids were conducted a day after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against former principal secretary Aman Singh, a long-time associate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP.

The Income Tax department has come across WhatsApp messages that supposedly reflects the exchange of money. Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd, Arun Pati Tripathi, is also on the radar of the IT Department. During the raids on a distillery in Bilaspur, IT found that bribe money was directly sent to Arun Pati Tripathi.

Sensational revelations

A huge number of unaccounted trucks of liquor were released of Bilaspur based Distillery owned by a person named Amolak Singh Bhatia. IT department also found that a bribe of Rs 4.5 cr was being given to senior officials of CM for settling a corruption case.

The income tax department, according to sources, has found monthly charts of how commission on each bottle was collected and subsequently handed over to senior officials in CM office. Proceeds of crime were being siphoned off to a number of shell companies in Bangalore and various other parts of the country.

Since senior government officials were found to be part of this racket, the IT department will be sharing a report with CBI and ED.

According to Income Tax department sources, the former general manager of Text Book Corporation, Ashok Chaturvedi, allegedly paid Rs 4.5 crore to senior officials in CM office.

Also on the radar of the IT department is an individual named Vikas Aggarwal who apparently runs placement agencies in Chhattisgarh. IT department suspect he was the kingpin for collecting a commission on each bottle of liquor The family of the mayor of Raipur is also under IT radar.

