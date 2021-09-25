Chhattisgarh: Differently-abled Minor Girl Raped At Residential Centre, FIR Lodged

In a horrific incident from Chhattisgarh, a differently-abled minor girl staying at a residential training centre was raped and five other inmates were molested by the caretaker and the security guard of the facility, the police said on Friday, September 24. The 17-year-old girl along with her inmates was staying at a government-funded centre in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. All are admitted to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 22, said the Additional Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Pratibha Pandey. However, the police were informed on the night of Thursday after which they immediately went to the spot. The Additional Superintendent along with a team of women personnel reached the centre.

She further added that interrogation has been started immediately after receiving the complaint. Two people are involved in the incident of sexual assault, the caretaker and the guard of the training centre, both aged 33. They have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and molesting her five other inmates.

Police investigation in the rape of a minor differently-abled girl

Soon after the case came into light, an FIR was lodged against the accused caretaker under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further, a second FIR was lodged against both the accused under IPC section 354 and also the POCSO Act.

Looking at the seriousness of the case, Jashpur District Collector Mahadev Kawre has requested the SP for investigating the case as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the complaint was filed by the Superintendent at the training centre, Sanjay, after receiving the information from a sweeper.

Jhaliyamari Case

Another horrific incident from Chhattisgarh took place in 2013 where at least 15 minor inmates of a residential school for tribal girls in Jhaliyamari village of Kanker district were allegedly raped. The incident had sparked outrage, prompting the then BJP government to order an inspection of all residential schools and hostels in the state. As many as eight people, including two officials of the education department and as many teachers, were arrested in the case.

(With agency inputs)