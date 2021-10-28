Chhattisgarh HC Dismisses IAS Officers' Plea Seeking Revision Of NAN Scam Allegations

In a distressing development for the two most controversial IAS officers, Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, the Chhattisgarh HC has dismissed their plea seeking revision of the charges levelled against the duo by the investigating agency, ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau). The two officers are former managing director of Nangrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) Anil Kumar Tujeja and former chairman Alok Shukla who have been chargesheeted for being the primary crusaders in orchestrating the multi-crore PDS scam, also, infamously called the NAN scam in Chhattisgarh.

The NAN scam came to light in 2015 when the ACB conducted raids in various parts of the state and seized cash up to 3.61 crore and crucial documents and pen drives. The ACB also recovered coded diary entries of certain payoffs that were made to officials and politicians during the course of the scam.

In 2015, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Sudiep Shrivastava in Chhattisgarh High Court demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. The PIL which was filed by Shrivastava stated that as part of the PDS, 11 samples of 254 samples of rice and out of 185 samples of salt, 64 samples were found to be sub-standard and unfit for human consumption but were illegally cleared by the officers. While talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Sudeep Shrivastava said that "After the whole scam came to the fore, tapping of phones was also ordered by the home principal secretary to unearth more facts in the case. It was found that regular conversations have taken place between Alok-Anil and their junior subordinates, who constantly supervised the daily developments in the scam. The son of Anil Tuteja is believed to have received bribes on behalf of his father and a colleague of Alok Shukla became his conduit for the illegitimate money."

Shrivastava further stated, "It is interesting to note as to how Alok Shukla who got retired in July 2020, was given an extension of three years by violating the contractual norms of the appointment by the Baghel government. It is the same government that had run from pillar to post seeking a thorough investigation into the scam back in the day. CM Bhupesh Baghel while he was in the opposition, had also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi for his cognisance. After the change in regime, the matter hasn't been brought up even once in six years. Why are they being saved by the Baghel govt? These officers have been playing with the lives of lakhs of people who are at the receiving end of the consequences of this scam. Still, they are being protected.''

Republic Media Network also reached out to the counsel of Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja for comments on the latest development. Counsel Piyush Bhatia opined that "No proper opportunity was given to the two officers for the cross examination and also out of the 212 witnesses, close to 40 witnesses who underwent re-examination, did not support the prosecution's case. My reinvestigation writ is pending in the Chhattisgarh HC which will be heard post-Diwali."

