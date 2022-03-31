Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh HC States Unmarried Daughter Can Claim Marriage Expenses From Parents

The Chhattisgarh HC while hearing a plea in its recent judgement has held that an unmarried girl can claim the expenses of marriage from her parents.

Chhattisgarh HC

The Chhattisgarh High Court in its recent judgement has held that an unmarried girl can claim the expenses of marriage from her parents under, the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956. The judgement which was passed last week came after a division bench of the Chattisgarh HC in Bilaspur was, hearing a petition filed by a 35-year-old woman named Rajeshwari from the Chhattisgarh's Durg district. 

The petition filed by the woman made the claim of the amount for marriage as maintenance. However, her petition was earlier dismissed by the family court in 2016 stating, that there is no provision in the act that allows the daughter to claim the amount of her marriage. Following this, the bench of Justices Goutam Bhaduri and Sanjay S Agrawal on March 21 allowed her plea for a hearing and further admitted that, an unmarried daughter can claim the amount of her marriage under the provisions as stated in the Hindu Adoptions & Maintenance Act, said the petitioner's advocate AK Tiwari. 

The bench set aside the order dated 22 April 2016 which was passed by the Principal Judge of family court Durg and remanded the matter to the family court for adjudication of the same on merits in the spirit of Section 3(b) (ii) of the Act of 1956. Also, the court has directed both parties to appear before the family court.

What is the case?

The petitioner who is the daughter of an employee of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) Bhunu Ram had filed a petition in the Durg family court making a claim of Rs 20 lakh to be given to her in the mode of marriage expenses. According to her petition, she said that her father who is going to retire will likely receive Rs 55 lakh as retiral due and therefore, an appropriate writ should be issued directing the respondent-employer Bhilai Steel Plant to release a part of his retiral dues in her favour.

However, after it was dismissed by the family court, she went to the Chhattisgarh HC stating that as per law she can demand expenses of marriage from her father claiming that it comes under the purview of maintenance. 

Meanwhile, her advocate calling it a first-of-its-kind order by the Chhattisgarh HC said, that the bench has considered the decision as "significant" and now has been approved for reporting (AFR). 

