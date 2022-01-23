Chhattisgarh: Naxal Involved In Killings Of Several Security Personnel Arrested

A 20-year-old Naxal, who was allegedly involved in the killings of at least seven security personnel, including two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, was arrested in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The Naxal, identified as Pandru Padami, was nabbed on Saturday from Toyameta village located under Chotedonger police station limits in the district, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

Padami is a close associate of Naxals' Amdai Ghati area committee secretary Suresh Salam, he said.

"Padami was part of a team that executed an incident at Kademeta village in Narayanpur on 20 August last year, in which an assistant commandant of ITBP Sudhakar Shinde and assistant sub inspector Gurumukh Singh attained martyrdom. In the incident, the Naxal team also looted an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, a bulletproof jacket, among other things. He was also behind the blast, which killed five security personnel in the district last year," Jaiswal said.

Following a tip-off that Padami was spotted at Toyameta village, where he came for the expansion of Naxal activities and to execute a plan to damage the under-construction Palli-Barsoor road, a police team along with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel was sent there, following which he was arrested, the SP added.

According to him, the arrested cadre was produced in a local court in the district, which sent him in judicial custody.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)