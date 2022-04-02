Chhattisgarh: Several Injured In Clash Between Cops & Locals Over Rowghat Iron Ore Project

Local villagers from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday forcefully tried to enter the collector's office protesting against the Rowghat iron ore mining project in the district. As a result of this, a violent clash broke out between the villagers as well as the police leading to several injuries.

This came in the backdrop of the ongoing Rowghat iron ore project in Narayanpur district which had invited huge opposition from the villagers who are dependent on the forest produce for their livelihood and also consider it as a place of worship.

Speaking about the clash between the police and the locals, thousands of villagers from around 22 villages gathered at the Binjali village and started marching towards the collector's office in the Narayanpur district. They also submitted a 20-point memorandum further demanding the project be halted. The villagers have been protesting against the project under the banner of the Rowghat Sangharsh Samiti at Kohdgaon village in the district.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: A clash broke out between police & locals after the latter tried to enter the collector’s office over the Rowghat iron ore mining project in Narayanpur district on Friday pic.twitter.com/6oU6dIxWAt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 1, 2022

During their protests on Friday, many even tried to forcefully enter the collector's office following which the police had to intervene to stop them. They used baton charges to disperse the crowd. Apart from that, barricades were also set up to stop the protesting villagers to enter the collector's office. However, many managed to reach the office.

On one hand, while the protesting villages continued sloganeering against the administration, it led to a massive scuffle with the police leading to several injuries to the protestors as well as the police personnel. Speaking on the sane, Narayanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar informed that about 10 police personnel received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital.

A delegation meets the Nayaranpur collector over the Chhattisgarh protest

Meanwhile, a delegation was later allowed to enter the office premises and meet collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi. However, seeing no changes in the protests, the collector had to come out of his office and meet the villagers. He also assured them of fulfilling their demands.

As stated in the memorandum submitted by the villagers, the tribal communities of the region consider Rowghat Hill as an embodiment of their deity, Rajarao Baba, and thus they will not allow mining in their place of worship. Furthermore, they also said that the mining will destroy minor forest produce which is their source of livelihood and will affect over 22 villages. Notably, the project is set to come up on Rowghat Hills, spread along the border of the Maoist-hit Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

The development of the Rowghat iron ore project is crucial for the state-owned SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant as ore in its existing mines is depleting.

