Chhattisgarh: Six Held For Smuggling Khair Wood Worth Over Rs One Crore

Police have arrested six persons for allegedly smuggling Khair wood, and recovered timbers worth more than Rs one crore from them in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, an official said on Friday.

A joint team of Mahasamund's cyber cell and Saraipali police seized two trucks loaded with Khair wood from separate locations in the district on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

Apart from 421 quintals of Khair wood (worth Rs 1,05,25,000), two trucks, Rs 56,100 cash and three mobile handsets, collectively worth over Rs 1.55 crore, were seized during the operation, he said.

The accused were identified as Bhagwan Singh Tyagi (42), Mansukh (58), Omprakash Kushwaha (45), Shiv Singh (27), Ramprakash Kushwaha (25), all natives of Rajasthan, and Avinash alias Sunny Chawala, a resident of Mahasamund district, the SP said.

"Following a tip-off about the smuggling of Khair wood, the joint team intercepted the truck on NH-53 under Saraipali police station and recovered 203 quintals of Khair logs by arresting driver Bhagwan Singh, conductor Mansukh and Omprakash. Based on the inputs gathered from the accused trio, the team arrested Shiv Singh and Ramprakash from a truck that was carrying 178 quintals of Khair wood logs on Bhanwarpur Road," Patel said.

Later, Sunny was arrested along with 40 quintals of this wood, he added.

The accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Forest Act and further investigation is underway, Patel said.

Khair wood is used for extraction of 'kattha'', which is one of the essential ingredients of making paan, an after-food mouth freshner.

