Chhattisgarh: Suspected Naxalites Kill Villager In Dantewada

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Suspected Naxalites killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said on Friday.
Jairam Kashyap, the victim, was found strangled under the jurisdiction of the Malewahi police station, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.
A group of Naxalites visited Kashyap's village on Thursday night and took him away, he said, adding that his body was recovered on Friday afternoon.
After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.
The police also recovered a pamphlet from near the body. The pamphlet expressed suspicion that he was a police informer, another official said.
Kashyap was not a police informer, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)