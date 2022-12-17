Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Suspected Naxalites Kill Villager In Dantewada

Suspected Naxalites killed a villager on suspicion of being a police informer in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said on Friday.

Jairam Kashyap, the victim, was found strangled under the jurisdiction of the Malewahi police station, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

A group of Naxalites visited Kashyap's village on Thursday night and took him away, he said, adding that his body was recovered on Friday afternoon.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The police also recovered a pamphlet from near the body. The pamphlet expressed suspicion that he was a police informer, another official said.

Kashyap was not a police informer, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. 

