Chhattisgarh: Teenaged Girl Raped By 5, Including 2 Minors, In Balrampur; 4 Held

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including two minors, in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Thursday. Four of the accused were nabbed by police on Wednesday, they said.

The incident took place on September 19 when the victim was returning home after witnessing the Ganesh idol immersion during the Ganpati festival, said Amit Gupta, station house officer of Shankargarh police station.

The victim's parents were out of their home when the girl along with a friend went to see Ganesh idol immersion in a nearby village.

On their way back, the girl's friend went somewhere along with a boy, asking her to wait for sometime on the outskirts of the village, he said.

On finding the girl alone, one of the accused forcefully took her to a nearby farm where his four associates, including two minors, were already present, he said.

They allegedly gagged the girl and took turns to rape her. The accused then fled from the spot, leaving the girl in an unconscious state, the official said.

After regaining consciousness, the girl took lift on a motorcycle from her father's friend, who was passing through the area, and reached home.

The next day, she informed about the incident to her parents who then lodged a police complaint, the official said.

So far, the police have arrested to men, identified as Prayas Bakhla and Anurag Singh, and detained two minors, the official said, without divulging the age of the two accused juveniles.

Police teams were constituted to trace the fifth accused, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)