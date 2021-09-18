Chhattisgarh: Wanted Naxal Arrested In Bijapur District

A 35-year-old Naxal, allegedly involved in incidents of killing and torching vehicles, was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said Saturday.

Sukda Hemla alias Sukkhu, a militia commander of Maoists, was apprehended from Bodli village under Nelasnar police station limits, where a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Friday evening, an official said.

Hemla was working in the "intelligence" wing of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists and two warrants had been pending against him, he said.

The arrested ultra was allegedly involved in the killings of a police informer in April 2019 in Nelasnar area and a councilor in April 2017 in Bhairamgarh, he said.

Apart from this, Hemla was also wanted in connection with other Naxal-related incidents, including torching a tractor in Mirtur area of the district last month, the official added.

