Chhota Shakeel's Key Aide Salim Detained By NIA As Crackdown On Dawood Gang Intensifies

In a big development, gangster Chhota Shakeel's key aide Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit was detained by the NIA on Monday morning. This came after his residence was raided by the NIA among several other locations in Mumbai in connection with a case registered against Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees, Javed Patel and Tiger Memon. As per sources, important documents were seized from his house. A member of the D-Company, Qureshi was deported to India from the UAE in 2006 along with 9 other associates of Ibrahim.

While he was jailed till 2010, he was again arrested in 2016 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in a 12-year-old extortion case. In February this year, his statement was recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a Prevention of Money Laundering Case involving Ibrahim. As per sources, the ED was looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it.

NIA detains Salim Fruit following a raid at his residence in Mumbai. He is an associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Some important documents also seized.



Raids at several locations in Mumbai linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators are underway by NIA. pic.twitter.com/v1pdEw1RJw — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Details of NIA case

Earlier, Republic TV accessed details of the NIA FIR against Pakistan-based Dawood Ibrahim who is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts which resulted in 257 deaths and left over 1400 persons injured. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim. He is not just a fugitive from India but has been designated as a terrorist by the United States of America as well.

As per the FIR registered on February 3, Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network- D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities. This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorised possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi. Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons. The Central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.