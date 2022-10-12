Chief Imam Gets Foreign Threats, Y+ Security post Calling RSS Chief 'Father Of The Nation'

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, has been granted Y+ security after he allegedly received multiple threat calls from several countries. Ilyasi alleged that he started receiving threatening calls after he met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 22 and called him the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Chief Imam of India gets Y+ security

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the All India Imam Organization's Chief Imam said that he has received a total of three phone calls from September 24 to October 2 from multiple countries. The callers condemned his meeting with Bhagwat and asked him to apologise for his 'Father of the Nation' remark.

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi told Republic TV, "I would like to thank the government of India for making security arrangements for me and my family. I already had Y category security and now the Centre has made it Y+. On September 22, Mohan Bhagwat came to my residence to meet me, he also spent a few hours in Madrasa after which the news got viral. After the meeting, the series of threat calls begin".

Threat Call from the UK: "On September 24, I received the first threat call from England where they clearly asked, 'why did you meet Mohan Bhagwat?' They told me to take my 'Father of the Nation' remark back and apologise. I refused. Then they warned me that my family along with me will have to face the consequences. They even threatened to kill me," he said

Threat call from West Bengal: "On September 28, the callers in the second call raised the same demand as they asked me to retract the statement and apologise soon or bear the consequences," added the Chief Imam

Threat call from Dubai: "On October 2, the caller again questioned my meeting with Mohan Bhagwat and asked me to apologise and take my statement back. They threatened to kill me and that I will go to hell for making such a remark. However, a case has been registered today in connection with this call," said Ilyasi.

"However, I want to convey my message to people threatening me within and from foreign countries. I know the country is with me but there are people who are conspiring against me. I would just like to say, I have not done or said anything wrong and I won't apologise. I called him Father of Nation, this is a fact and my personal opinion. The callers have been using foul as well as abusive language and they won't even tell their names. My social media platforms like Facebook, and Twitter have been blocked, 'Boycott chief Imam, 'Boycott Ilyasi' kind of trend is going on, and I am constantly being trolled. My account is filled with threats. Still, I won't apologise as I have the right of freedom to speech".

(Image: RepublicWorld)