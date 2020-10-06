Child Pornography Racket Busted In Kerala; 41 Including IT Professionals Held

Kerala Police's signature Operation to bust child pornography in the state has made a significant breakthrough with a crackdown of a racket consisting of 41 people. Codenamed Operation 'P-Hunt', the state police have arrested people involved in sharing and posting of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The arrested include Information Technology (IT) professionals who were held for circulating vulgar videos of minors on the social media platforms.

285 electronic devices seized

The police have registered 268 cases under this signature operation against those involved in sharing these pictures and videos through WhatsApp and Telegram messenger services. The investigation team after gathering input made a simultaneous raid in 326 locations across the state. In the operation, 285 electronic devices including phones, modem, hard disks, laptops, memory card were seized.

The accused were charged under the IT Act and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO). The operation was held jointly with the help of Kerala's Cyber Police department Cyberdome and Interpol. Talking to the media, Cyberdone Nodal Officer and ADGP ( headquarters) Manoj Abraham said that materials contained images and videos of children who were below 15 years. The accused were using sophisticated technology to transfer CSAM data. The sleuths also suspect that some of the accused are also involved in child trafficking. This came evident after they found chats from these seized gadgets.

'More people under the scanner'

In the district, Malappuram had the highest number of cases. Maximum arrests were made in Palakkad. The raids led by IG (crimes) S Sreejith were conducted under the aegis of Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team, along with the local police.

The probe team said more people are under the scanner. From the digital evidence, more people who are involved in the racket will also be taken into custody. The probe team is closely monitoring various Telegram and Whatsapp Groups. CCSE probe team official stated the team has detected several groups engaged in circulating CSAM. During the operation, many such groups including, Chakka, Bog Melon, Uppum Mulakum, Gold Garden, IncestLovers, Poothumbikal have been shut.

(Image credits: Representative/PTI)