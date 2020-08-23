China Warns India Not To Speak On HK, But Speaks On J&K: Former Envoy Calls Out Hypocrisy

Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Sweden & Latvia Ashok Sajjanhar has called out the hypocrisy of China which asks India not to comment on Hong Kong and Uyghur human rights violations in Xinjiang saying that it is China's internal matter, however, speaks about Indian Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and raises the matter of Kashmir at UNSC.

China warns India about commenting on issues of HK, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang as they are internal matters of China. China itself speaks about Indian territory of J&K & also raises matter at UNSC. What hypocrisy! India should seriously reconsider it's stand on One China Policy. — ashok sajjanhar (@asajjanhar) August 22, 2020

This comes in response to the Pakistan-China second annual strategic dialogue of Friday wherein the two countries discussed the Kashmir issue along with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Afghan peace process. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi brought in the Kashmir talks once again despite India categorically stating that the issue is bilateral.

China-Pakistan's joint statement

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said that “both sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect”.“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues”, it said.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation”, the joint press release said.

India fires response

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an "integral and inalienable" part of India and that it expects the parties concerned not to interfere in the country's internal matters.

"As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue," he said.

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," he said.

"India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

"We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," Srivastava added.

