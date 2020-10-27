Chinar Corps Of Indian Army Pays Tribute At Badami Bagh War Memorial On 74th Infantry Day

On the occasion of the 74th Infantry Day on Tuesday, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid tribute to the soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. The celebration of the 'Infantry Day' commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by the General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General BS Raju. Officers of all ranks paid their tributes to the slain soldiers at the War Memorial located at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion of the 74th Infantry Day, Lt Gen BS Raju said, "I want to congratulate the personnel of the Infantry deployed at high altitudes and hinterlands on this day. The Infantry goes where no other power can. I pray for the well-being of our soldiers."

Talking about the current situation in the Kashmir valley, Lieutenant General BS Raju said, "The situation in the valley is better now. People should take advantage of this. There are also many opportunities to engage in entrepreneurial activities here."

"Children should focus on their education and youngsters should look at ways to productively engage themselves, others should work & not choose the wrong path. It's my appeal- If you've picked up arms & shot a video, doesn't mean you are a terrorist, you can come back," he further added.

Infantry Day

This Chinar Corps celebrated the day to honour the soldiers who laid their lives to protect the country from Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. On 27 October 1947, the First Battalion of the Sikh regiment landed at the airbase in Srinagar and thwarted the evil designs of the invaders courageously with the help of trial raiders. They undertook operations to liberate the people of Kashmir from the Pakistani invaders, who were armed with axes, swords and guns and backed by the Pakistan Army.

BLACK DAY



On this day, Lashkars armed with axes, swords & guns backed by #Pakistan Army attacked Jammu & Kashmir. Unleashed atrocities on men, women and children. (2/n)#PakAtrocities #JammuKashmir1947#ThisDayThatYear pic.twitter.com/F2pF7MeVWw — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 22, 2020

Troops of 1 SIKH, the first Infantry contingent of #IndianArmy, landed at #Srinagar Airfield and commenced operations for the liberation of Kashmir from the #PakInvaders. (13/n)#SavioursofJammuKashmir1947#ThisDayThatYear pic.twitter.com/WJ9ncmFJBL — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 27, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)