China's Galwan Retreat Proven: Before-After Spectral Images Of India-China LAC Clash Here

In a final and conclusive proof of the Chinese retreat at Galwan in Eastern Ladakh, Republic TV has accessed exclusive spectral images that show China's pre-meditated attempt to infringe upon India's sovereignty and Indian Army's exemplary and successful effort to push back the PLA. This comes as proof against any and all claims that China has taken control of the Galwan Valley, made both by China which has 'untenably' claimed sovereignty over it, and any internal line-of-questioning on the circumstances along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The images from May 9 to May 27 show Chinese incursion and disturbance in the flow of the Galwan river. This is a result of the Chinese side attempting to dry up the Galwan river, as proven by the images, by way of building structures around it and stopping its flow. However, in the images of June 18, that is three days after the June 15 violent Galwan faceoff between both sides, high moisture content is visible in the Galwan river. This normal flow indicates that the Chinese have been pushed back and their structures cleared. "The Chinese used the Galwan river bed to construct a road, they settled on the river bed and thus the course of the river was disturbed. As the river has high moisture in the satellite image on June 18, it is proof that the Indian soldier pushed the PLA soldiers back," Major Gaurav Arya explains.



READ | India-China joint secretaries to hold WMCC meet on border tension amid 'cordial' LAC talks

The satellite image on May 9

As per the image of May 9, around 37 days before the Galwan faceoff, Chinese PLA can be seen with full deployment of troops, building military camps and disturbing the flow of the Galwan river.

May 27 - 19 Days before the face-off

As per the image on May 27, that is, eighteen days later, red patches in the image above shows continued buildup of Chinese PLA troops. As is evident, by May 27, the Chinese PLA had increased the number of tents and military vehicles in the Area C.

The images from May 6, 9 and 27 shows increased PLA presence

The increase in troop deployment by the Chinese took place in the month of May. Exclusive images accessed by Republic show the Chinese attempt to change the stated position which remained on April 24th in the duration that followed. A series of images from 6th May, 9th May, established the pattern of the PLA to wrongfully increase troop presence in a pre-meditated manner.

On the day of the Galwan Clash: June 15

In a violent faceoff on the night of June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. The de-escalation process was a result of Commander Corps level talks between both countries in Moldo wherein China agreed to dismantle their construction and tents along the LAC. However, the Chinese troops refused to retreat from Patrolling Point 14 near the mouth of Galwan river, giving way to hand-to-hand combat between both armies, involving hundreds from each side.

Around 30 km east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), at the mouth of Galwan Valley, the red dots show the Chinese military deployment and the disruption of Galwan river's water flow.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

June 18 images: 3 Days after the clash

Three days on from the clash, spectral images of June 18 show how Indian soldiers had pushed the Chinese back successfully.

On June 18, in what is undeniable proof of Indian success in pushing back the Chinese, images show zero Chinese presence on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. Moreover, the Galwan river is seen flowing in its normal course with high moisture - an indication that Chinese troops have been pushed back.

Another image from the same day gives a clear picture of the situation at the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese soldiers can be seen on their side of the LAC.

In the picture below from June 18, the normal flow of water in the Galwan river is undeniable proof of the undoing of Chinese designs

READ | Mutual consensus to disengage discussed at India-China corps commander talks; COAS in Leh