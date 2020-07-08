Chinese Troops Move back 2 Km; Disengagement Completed At Patrol Point 15: Army Sources

In a major development on Wednesday, the Indian Army sources informed that disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops has been completed at Patrolling Point 15. It further said that Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 km. The tensions between the Asian neighbours increased after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese PLA soldiers in the Galwan valley. The disengagement comes after several rounds of talks between the diplomats and military generals of both sides amid growing anti-China sentiments in the country, which has manifested itself in numerous ways and amid the larger anti-China sentiment worldwide.

Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kms: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/FBxaT208tB — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The completion of disengagement at this particular point also comes a day after it was reported that the Chinese side has reduced its troops along the bordering areas and dismantled structures at Gogra and Hot Springs as well. Earlier on Monday, sources had also revealed that the disengagement had started at 4 friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan Valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area. Sources added that China moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon.



NSA Ajit Doval's and Wang Yi's telephonic conversation

NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation on July 5, where they agreed that both sides should ensure complete disengagement of troops along the LAC at the earliest. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the 2-hour long conversation and highlighted that the two special representatives agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

Later, the Chinese side also issued a statement and added that the two sides agree to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders and also reaffirmed their observance of a series of agreements signed. It added that NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi exchanged 'frank and in-depth views on easing the current state of affairs' and also reached a 'positive consensus.

India-China talks

The third meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 emphasised on 'expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation'. In the previous talks between the two sides, India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. In diplomatic talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides had maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner and India and China shall hold more meetings to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

