Chit-fund Scam: Orissa HC Refuses To Grant Bail For Third Time To Srikant Mohhta

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Kolkata film producer and distributor Srikant Mohhta, accused in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam for the third time, remarking that there was a threat that his 'close contacts' could 'hamper investigation'.

During the proceedings, Mohhta's counsel Kapil Sibal, argued that the petitioner had been in judicial custody for twenty-two months, adding that even after submission of the third supplementary charge sheet, he had not been interrogated. He further stated that Mohhta would appear before the CBI authorities at the place of interrogation, as and when necessary.

On the other hand, CBI's counsel Sarthak Nayak vehemently opposed Mohhta's bail contending that a mere long detention period could not be a ground to release the petitioner on bail remarking that 'economic offences are required to be visited with a different approach as those are grave offences affecting the economy of country as a whole.' He also argued that there was no necessity to release him on bail particularly when the case related to scam of Rs 17,000 crores. "None of the principal accused has been enlarged on bail and the petitioner has played a very vital role in the commission of economic offence," argued Sarthak Nayak.

Bench releases 60-page order

After hearing the arguments, the bench headed by Justice S K Sahoo, rejected all arguments and grounds taken by Mohhta's counsel Kapil Sibal and observed that there has been 'no substantial change' in circumstances after the rejection of his last bail application. "I am not inclined to reconsider the prayer of bail and direct his release on bail," the court observed.

Justice S K Sahoo also noted that investigation in the case was at a 'crucial stage' and a huge number of documents had been seized and statements of witnesses had been collected against Mohhta. Releasing a 60-page order, he also observed that there was no negligence by the jail authorities in providing proper treatment to Mohhta in specialized hospitals for his ailment.

"There is a deep rooted criminal conspiracy to cheat the public with an eye on personal profit. Large number of innocent depositors have been duped and there was a deliberate design by the accused persons to flourish the illegal chit fund business activities of Rose Valley and the release of Mohta, who is a very influential person having close contacts with high-level politicians of West Bengal, is likely to hamper investigation," the HC said while rejecting the bail.

Rose Valley chit fund scam

The high-profile Rose Valley chit fund scam came to light in 2013 after the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the Rose Valley Group. Calculated to be even bigger than the Saradha Chit Fund scam, it hit the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar. Around Rs.17,520 crore was reportedly raised from 1 lakh investors in the name of the "Holiday Membership Scheme."

The Rose Valley group had allegedly floated 27 companies for running the chit fund operations out of which only 12 were found to be active. It is alleged that the company made "cross investments" in various other floating companies to reduce its liabilities towards investors.

Co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF), Mamata Banerjee's close aide Srikant Mohhta was arrested by the CBI in January 2019 for his alleged complicity in the scam.

(With Agency Inputs)