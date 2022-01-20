Christian Michel Being Helped By Top Brass In British Govt, He'll Flee & Never Return: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday while opposing the bail application filed by Agusta Westland deal alleged middlemen Christian Michel James informed the Delhi High Court that if Michel is released on bail "he would flee the country" as he is "connected with the top brass" in the British Government.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation argued, "We fear that because of the way in which British government is helping him and he is connected right at the top. If he is given a passport in other names he might flee and it would be very difficult to bring him back."

"He (Michel) and his lawyers' name people, they are naming people like Rakesh Asthana. We fear that he might come out and say names unnecessarily and name and shame people," Singh told a single-judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri.

Singh also argued that those accused people who were of similar nature and were granted bail earlier have never come back. "Most respectfully I'm submitting all those who were given a bail be it Italian Marines or some other, they never came back," Singh told the court.

The submissions were made after the bench questioned as to how Michel's presence could be secured if at all he is released on bail. The court's question came in after it noted the observations made by a coordinated bench of the court while dealing with an interim bail filed by Michel.

The coordinate bench presided by Justice Mukta Gupta earlier while dismissing the interim bail application had noted that Michel is a flight risk and does not satisfy the triple test of bail.

Placing a corrected translation copy of the Dubai Supreme Court order with regards to the Extradition decree, the CBI told the court that the submissions made by Michel's legal team, led by Advocate Aljo K Joseph, that he can only be tried for offenses of criminal conspiracy and cheating is incorrect.

Singh pointed out that in the earlier translated copy of the Dubai SC order had the phrase "misuse of position and receiving illegal gratification" missing.

Following the submissions and reading out of the corrected copy, the court remarked, "The Dubai Court has held that he was involved in misusing his position and receiving illegal gratification...so Mr Joseph what you're reading can't be read alone."

Joseph responding to the submissions and remarks said, "Even my translation copy is correct. I don't think there is any dispute. I checked it from Google Translate and it comes out almost the same."

The court then responded, "But, the translation given by the CBI is translated by a professor who is from JNU...I have gone through the decree and it does not match your arguments that he can only be tried for offenses of criminal conspiracy and cheating and not offences under PC Act or PMLA."

"Mr Joseph, the order begins that you're wanted for all these offenses and at the end, it says that you're involved in these offenses," the court remarked further.

Michel's counsel Aljo K Joseph also argued that all the other accused persons have been granted bail in this case and only his client is suffering more than three years of incarceration.

Taking the court to the facts of the case, Joseph told the court that around 218 witnesses, 1059 documents were examined, the first charge sheet in 2018 (45k pages), first supplementary (25k pages), 9 years of probe still investigation isn't complete, the prosecution sanctions have yet not come.

"During Extradition proceedings, I was detained for two months in Dubai prison. 3 years and two months I have spent in jail in India," Joseph argued on behalf of Michel.

Agusta Westland deal scam case

In July last year, Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal scam case, knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking bail in both CBI and ED cases registered against him in connection with the 3,700 crore VVIP chopper scandal.

This was after a Delhi court had in June last year dismissed the bail application of Christian Michel stating that “no case is made out for grant of bail on medical grounds.” The court had perused Michel’s medical status report filed by the jail authorities and stated that he was getting proper treatment there.

The court had also expressed displeasure over a letter written by the British High Commission asking it to consider Michel’s medical condition while deciding the bail application. “Such direct communication from a third party is not permissible and if anyone has any grievance or wants to attend court proceedings, he may move the appropriate application," the bench ruled.

The scam pertains to the deal for the procurement of VVIP helicopters for high-level politicians. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement deal. The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters.

The scam came to light in early 2013 when the investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland surrounding the purchase of the new fleet of helicopters that were planned to be deployed to ferry the prime minister, president, and other such high-level dignitaries.