Church-backed NGO In Goa Booked For Misusing Children At Anti-CAA Rally

Officials of an NGO backed by Church and a human rights' body have been charged under sections of the Goa Children's Act and the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly misusing children at the anti-CAA rally held on January 24 in South Goa district.

An FIR was filed at the Goa women police station in the State's capital which says that officials of the Council for Social Justice and Peace and the Goa chapter of the National Human Rights Organisation had "exposed children to political ideology and aggressive language thereby subjecting the children to psychological abuse and not providing a safe environment".

The Council is an NGO backed by the influential Roman Catholic Church in Goa and is headed by Fr Savio Fernandes who also heads the Goa chapter of the human rights body, which had co-organized the anti-CAA rally.

Sudiksha Naik, the investigation officer filed the FIR after a complaint was lodged by a children rights NGO 'Stop Child Abuse Now' (SCAN) which alleged that the organizers of the event had violated children rights, by exposing minors to "political ideology and aggressive derogatory language. Having impressionable children at such gatherings places them in a vulnerable situation. Children are exposed to political ideology, aggressive and often derogatory language and this can leave a lasting memory on them," the complaint had said.

About CAA and the protests

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. But after its passage, the nation witnessed a series of protests against the act. Starting with Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, the protests grew in the universities such as JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University and also turned violent with incidents of vandalism, damaging public property and stone-pelting on police personnel.

After the violent university protests, the Shaheen bagh protest of over a month has blocked the road in Delhi causing inconvenience to Delhi civilians. Several Bollywood celebrities have also extended their support to the protests against the act. Some fear the CAA might lead to detaining the Muslims despite the government's repeated assurances that none of the Indian citizens shall be ousted due to the Act as it is about giving citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries and not about snatching it away from Indian citizens.

(With ANI inputs)

