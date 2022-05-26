Church Body Asks Kerala Govt To Take Action Over 'threatening Statements' In PFI Rally

In a key development, the Kerala Council of Churches urged the Kerala government to take action over the provocative sloganeering during PFI's 'Save the Republic' rally in Alappuzha on May 21. Penning a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on May 25, the KCC condemned the hate speeches against the Christian community and contended that the government must be prepared to curb the growing "terrorist activities" in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, KCC general secretary Prakash Thomas claimed that the Kerala police often 'delay' taking action.

KCC general secretary Prakash Thomas remarked, "We want equal justice. We never want any special consideration for us. What we need is equality before the law and equal protection of law enshrined in the Constitution...If the people of that community openly attack others and even threatening slogans are raised on the street by a small child, you know that it is not a spontaneous slogan. It was a trained slogan by a group of people. And it is easy for the police to identify the police who were involved in that procession. But the government is taking some action when the central agencies are demanding them to take action."

He added, "There is indifference and delay on the part of the police force when people belonging to one community do anything. There are a lot of instances in Kerala when religious leaders of one community attacked all other communities. What we want in Kerala or in India is peaceful existence. So, for that purpose, the government should be ready to prevent all atrocities or all threatening statements like this. Such threatening things should not happen in the state because we all are Indian citizens."

Demanding the monitoring of government-aided institutions, he stated, "If the government used money, it is the money of the entire people of this nation. So, in such institutions, what happens should be transparent. So, the government should be ready to monitor any institution funded and supported by the government. It may be madrasas, it may be any other government-aided school. But there should be proper monitoring. Otherwise, what is happening there might hinder the growth and integrity of the nation". Founded in 1940, KCC has a following of nearly 40% Christians in Kerala.

#BREAKING | Church body pens letter, asks Kerala govt to take action against PFI over alleged video of kid sloganeering in rally



Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/wPkA8qbQGi — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

PFI issues clarification

After a person named Vijayakumar PK complained about the provocative slogans in PFI's Alappuzha rally, the Kerala Police registered an FIR against PFI Alappuzha district chief Navasm, district secretary Mujeeb and others. They were booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquility), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act. Erattupetta resident Anas was arrested in this case on May 24.

Kerala BJP quoted a small boy in the aforesaid PFI rally as saying, "(Hindus) should buy rice and flowers for their rites. Oh! I forgot one thing. (Christians) should also buy incense for their last rites. Here comes...here comes...your butchers. If you want to live here, live decently. Otherwise, we know how to implement Azadi. If you want to live here, live decently."

In an internal note released to the media, the PFI stressed that such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and promised to look into the matter. PFI State secretary C A Raoof clarified, "We have given approved slogans which were to be raised in the public rally at Alappuzha. Thousands of party workers and others joined the rally protesting against the RSS. The visual of a boy raising slogans came to our notice now. Those slogans were not approved or given by the organizers of the rally. It's not the policy of the organization to provoke or raise provocative slogans".