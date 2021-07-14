CID Investigates Death Of Suvendu Adhikari's Former Bodyguard In West Bengal

A four-member Crime Investigation Department (CID) delegation on Monday took over the case of Suvendu Adhikari's former bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty's death from the Kanthi Police Station to conduct further probe.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's former bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty died under suspicious circumstances three years ago. Earlier on July 9, the Bengal Police had started a fresh investigation into the death case of Subhabrata Chakraborty. As per reports, Adhikari's bodyguard Subrata Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018.

CID investigation into death of Shubhabrata Chakraborty

The latest development comes after Subhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Chakraborty had filed a fresh complaint under Contai police station. The CID delegation arrived at Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur district today. They discussed the matter with Kanthi police station officials for half an hour and then took the case from the custody of the Bengal police to further investigate into it, ANI reported. The delegation then moved to police barracks in Ward-17 of Kanthi where Subhabrata Chakraborty resided.

Suvendu Adhikar's bodyguard's death

Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself to death with his revolver at his Contai home on October 13, 2018, when Adhikari was the state transport minister. Suspecting foul play, the victim's wife, Suparna Chakraborty allegedly sought a probe into her husband's mysterious death. The complaint has been lodged under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC. Adhikari, once a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee switched to BJP and defeated her in Bengal polls at Nandigram.

The investigation of Adhikari's bodyguard comes in at a stage when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is embroiled in a legal battle challenging the Nandigram poll result in which Suvendu won by a margin of 1737 votes. While the plea was being heard by Justice Kausik Chanda, Bannerjee sought his recusal claiming he was 'an active member of the BJP'. Chanda denied any conflict of interest but recused himself from it slamming the 'calculative, psychological and offensive attempt', fining the Bengal CM Rs 5 lakh. Mamata is now eyeing to be re-elected from her bastion.

(with inputs from ANI)

