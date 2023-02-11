CISF Apprehends 3 Indians With 'fake' RBI Documents And Offering Bribe At Delhi Airport

Three Indian passengers travelling to Chennai have been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying "fake" RBI documents and trying to bribe a force personnel who questioned them about the cache, officials said on Saturday.

The travellers have been arrested by the Delhi Police under various Indian Penal Code sections related to forging and counterfeiting of official documents, they said.

CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Hari Kishan detected the suspicious documents embossed with the Indian state emblem of the Lion capital of Asoka, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo and a "forged" document bearing the name of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the baggage of one of the passengers during security checks on Friday evening at the terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

"The passengers did not reply satisfactorily when they were asked about these documents and they discreetly offered ASI Hari Kishan a bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh to let them go. The officer rebuffed them and informed his seniors at the airport," a CISF spokesperson said.

The three passengers were detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and offloaded from the Spicejet flight they were supposed to take for Chennai.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR and arrested the three for further investigation, officials said.

The CISF director general has declared a cash reward for ASI Hari Kishan who did a praiseworthy job, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)