CISF Arrests Man Owning Fake Civil Aviation Ministry & AAI IDs At Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended an alleged conman, Akash Babu who was found to be in possession of fake IDs of the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). He was arrested at the Delhi airport. The alleged conman duped people on the promise of providing them jobs at the facility. This was informed by officials on August 1.

Babu was intercepted and detained on the morning of July 31. He was apprehended from the foyer area of the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aiport. The reason for his detention was that his behaviour was found suspicious, as per a Central Industrial Security Force spokesperson.

CISF detains alleged conman with fake IDs of Civil Aviation Ministry and AAI

The alleged conman’s phone call records were scanned. After contacting the dialled numbers, it was found that the man had ‘cheated’ an IndusInd Bank ATM staffer of Rs 9 lakh ‘for securing a job for him at the airport.’ The spokesperson said, "He produced two airport photo ID cards of different agencies which seem to be forged. One of the identity cards was that of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while the other one was of air traffic control service of the Airports Authority of India". Babu was handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation on the basis of the complaint of the bank employee, as per the CISF spokesperson.

CISF apprehends foreigner at Delhi airport carrying drugs worth Rs 3.5 lakh, including Remdesivir injections

The CISF is deployed at the IGI Airport to provide counter-terror protection to the facility that is used by lakhs of passengers every day for international and domestic movement. On July 26, the CISF had intercepted a foreign national, Aiman Gulshanraza Syed, carrying medicines at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The medicines included 70 vials of Remdesivir injections, a restricted drug for the treatment of COVID-19. The load was worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh. She was diverted to a random checking point due to suspicious behaviour. Upon detection, she, along with detected medicines, was handed over to Customs Officials for further legal action in the matter.

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE / PTI)