Delhi: CISF Nabs Man With Rs 25 Lakh 'suspicious' Cash At Okhla Vihar Metro Station

On Wednesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from a passenger's hand baggage at Okhla Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi. It was discovered during baggage screening through the X-BIS machine at Okhla Vihar Metro Station, at around 4.30 pm. The man who was in possession of such a huge amount of cash claimed to be a courier partner of a businessman from Nehru Place and Okhla Vihar localities.

The CISF personnel discovered the cash in the hand baggage of the passenger later identified as Mr. Arjun Kumar, aged about 25 yrs, R/O Sirohi (Rajasthan). The man, on being questioned, alleged that he was working in a Courier Service Agency located at Chandni Chowk and he had collected the said amount from the businessmen of Nehru Place and Okhla Vihar.

Smelling something fishy, the matter was further escalated to Income Tax Officials and DMRP Okhla Vihar. On arrival of IT officials, the said passenger along with the recovered Rs 25 lakh was handed over to them for further action in the matter.

Man Carrying Pistol Held At Jamia Millia Metro Station

Recently a 34-year-old man was arrested by CISF personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station for allegedly carrying a pistol and five live rounds. The accused, Ameer Hamza Khan, a resident of southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar, hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, they said. He worked as a mathematics teacher in an institute in Gurgaon. A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar police station. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said.

CISF nabs woman with fake passport

Recently the CISF personnel deployed at the Delhi airport apprehended a woman passenger for allegedly using a fake passport to travel to Canada. The passenger, who had an air ticket to Toronto, has been handed over to immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for further probe as this looks to be a purported case of impersonation, the officials said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who nabbed her found that the photo on her passport did not match and she had different vitals in it as compared to an Aadhaar card found in her bag.

(With Agency inputs)

