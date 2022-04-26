CISF Takes Serious Note Of Attack On Kirit Somaiya, Asks Police To Open Fire If Repeated

In a breaking development, the CISF has taken serious note on the attacks on BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya. The senior officials of CISF have now spoken to Mumbai Police officials and said that orders for ‘shoot at site’ can be ordered if, Somaiya is attacked again. Sources informed Republic that the CISF commander discussed the situation with the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The CISF has now taken cognisance of the threat against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and said that the police could be ordered to open fire if he is attacked again. Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya had come under attack while he was leaving Khar Police Station, where he sustained a minor injury. It is pertinent to note that Somaiya was gheraoed by protestors who sloganeered and intimidated him before launching an attack.

Taking serious note of the alleged attack, the CISF in a message has now said that, "if attacked again, Mumbai police may have to open fire". This comes after the Union Home Ministry sought a report from the Maharashtra Government over the alleged attack on Somaiya. Earlier, the BJP leader had slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in Maharashtra.

Somaiya along with a delegation of the BJP met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the situation in Maharashtra amid the Hanuman Chalisa row. He stated that the Union Home Secretary has assured justice concerning the issue and a special team from Delhi will be sent if the situation intensifies further. It is also noteworthy that the CISF’s message to the Mumbai Police comes amid Somaiya’s allegation that the Mumbai CP is acting behest of the ruling government.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked

On Saturday, BJP's Kirit Somaiya had come under attack despite having Z security cover as he was leaving Khar Police Station, after attempting to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel, who took no action against the attackers and instead registered a fake FIR against him. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary demanding an inquiry into the incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER