CJI Bobde Allows Harish Salve To Recuse Himself From Being Amicus Curiae In COVID Petition

In the latest development in the Supreme Court (SC) ongoing matter relating to equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of national plan to fight the pandemic, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe relieved senior advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from being amicus curiae. An amicus curiae (literally, "friend of the court"; plural: amici curiae) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

As per sources, the senior advocate's decision to recuse himself from being an amicus curiae in SC's COVID-19 related hearing comes after the apex court's decision to appoint Salve drew a lot of criticism from the lobby. Sources told Republic Media Network that the lobby had been targeting Salve over the top court's decision, due to which he decided to take a step back from the case.

This crucial development comes at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases every day. It is important to note here that besides SC, many COVID petitions have also been filed in other courts across the country regarding equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines and preparation of a national plan to fight the pandemic.

