CJI Bobde Gives Proper Directions To Centre To Provide Basic Necessities To Needy

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Monday said that the Supreme Court has given proper directions to the Centre to provide food, shelter, psychological counselling and other basic necessities to the needy people during the lockdown. He said that the judiciary is doing whatever it can at this time of crisis.

"We have given proper directions to the Central government to provide food, shelter, psychological counselling and other basic necessities to the needy people during this COVID-19 lockdown," CJI Bobde told reporters.

As far as deploying money and relief materials are concerned, Bobde said that it is up to the executive to decide how it can handle the situation effectively.

"It is up to the executive to decide how it can handle the situation effectively, as far as deploying money, relief materials and volunteers are concerned. It should ensure how speedily it can handle the crisis with a humane angle. The executive should thereby prioritise its system for expeditiously dealing with the crisis," CJI Bobde said.

Furthermore, he dispelled concerns of people not having access to justice, the CJI said that the number of cases filed in the Supreme Court has in fact increased during the lockdown. "In January 2020, there were 205 cases filed daily in Supreme Court. But in April, 305 cases have been filed through e-filing, which indicates that there is an increase of filing of cases during this lockdown period," the CJI said.

