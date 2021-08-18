CJI Hints Restarting Of Physical Hearings In SC: 'Technical Glitches To Be Thing Of Past'

Amid speculations of reopening of court buildings in the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Wednesday, August 18, hinted that physical hearings may start soon. CJI Ramana, during a hearing, said that the facility for physical hearing may start in a week or 10 days’ time. The Supreme Court had earlier closed due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and began functioning in virtual mode in March 2020.

Physical hearings in SC to begin soon

The CJI, during a hearing, said, "The physical hearing in the court may start in a week or ten days and the technical glitches in virtual hearing would soon become a thing of past." CJI Ramana made the comment during a case hearing involving the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The apex court made the observation while senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) of India, Mukul Rohatgi appeared to speak.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and a number of lawyers, had written letters to the CJI Ramana regarding the restart of physical hearings. Lawyers on various occasions, demanded the reopening of court buildings since the second wave was over. Many had even cited the reopening of government offices and schools in multiple areas as the second wave of the COVID-19 situation came under control. Lawyers had also informed the court that their financial and economic reasons were worsening due to the absence of the physical hearings before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, which had been functioning in virtual mode since March 2020, switched to a hybrid functioning (with options of virtual and physical hearings) during March this year. However, this ended soon as the second wave of the virus infection hit the country, forcing the apex court to switch back to complete virtual hearings. The SC, during the period had allowed access for limited individuals to stream live court proceedings.

India to get first woman CJI

Marking a first for India, the nation is set to get its first women Chief Justice of India - B V Nagarathna in 2027 as the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended nine judges to the Centre on Wednesday, after a long delay. As per sources, the SC collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana has recommended three women justices - Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna and Bela Trivedi. Apart from them, SC collegium has also recommended Sr Advocate PS Narasimhan, justices AS Oka, JK Maheshwari, CT Ravindra Kumar and MM Sundaresh for appointment to the apex court.

With the retirement of Justice Rohinton F. Nariman on August 12, the strength of the SC judges was reduced to 25 against a sanctioned strength of 34. Moreover, with Justice Navin Sinha set to retire on August 19, the vacancies are set to rise to 10. In the last two years, the Collegium has failed to recommend a single name to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: PTI