CJI N V Ramana Administers Oath Of Office To 9 New Supreme Court Judges

In a historical moment, 9 judges, including three women judges took an oath of office at the same time in the Supreme Court complex's auditorium building on Tuesday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the oath to the 9 judges at the swearing-in ceremony. With the induction of the new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33 including the Chief Justice of India. This is the first time in history that nine judges were sworn in at the same time in the nation's apex court.

New Supreme Court judges

The new judges include former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Oka, former Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Vikram Nath, former Chief Justice of Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh High Courts Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, former Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli, former Karnataka High Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna, former Kerala High Court judge Justice CT Ravikumar, former Madras High Court judge Justice MM Sundresh, former Gujarat High Court judge Justice Bela M Trivedi and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Justice PS Narasimha.

Delhi: Nine judges -- Justices AS Oka, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, CT Ravikumar, MM Sundresh, Bela M Trivedi & PS Narasimha -- take oath as Supreme Court judges



(Photo - Supreme Court) pic.twitter.com/fWeB4HIJF9 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

#WATCH | Justice Hima Kohli takes oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in Delhi



(Video courtesy - Supreme Court) pic.twitter.com/k8OaZfcayn — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

India to get its first woman CJI

On August 26, the Centre approved all names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for appointment as apex court judges. The subsequent day, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the recommendation for the appointment of new judges The nine names include eight judges from High Courts and one advocate of the Supreme Court Bar. Senior advocate PS Narasimha has been elevated to the top court directly from the bar.

The new additions also include three women judges- Justices Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, Bela Trivedi. According to the order of seniority, the latest induction has paved the way for Justice BV Nagarathna to be the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027, basis seniority. Daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah, Justice BV Nagarathna is likely to have a tenure of one month which will reportedly be followed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice PS Narasimha, as per the rules.