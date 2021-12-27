CJI NV Ramana Dubs Judges Appointing Judges A 'myth' Amid Criticism Of Collegium System

Addressing the 'Indian Judiciary- Challenges of Future at Siddhartha Law College in Vijaywada on Sunday, CJI NV Ramana dubbed the phrase 'judges appointing judges' a myth. This was seen as a reference to the growing criticism about the Collegium system among different sections of society in India. Lamenting that well-informed persons also propagated the aforesaid myth as this narrative suits "certain sections", he maintained that there are multiple stakeholders in the appointment of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

CJI NV Ramana remarked, "It is nowadays fashionable to reiterate phrases such as ‘judges are themselves appointing judges'. I consider this to be one of the widely propagated myths. The fact is that the judiciary is merely one of the many players involved in the process. Many authorities are involved, including the Union Law Ministry, state governments, Governors, High Court Collegia, Intelligence Bureau and lastly, the topmost executive, who are all designated to examine the suitability of a candidate."

"If the judiciary does not have the power of judicial review, then the functioning of democracy in this country will be unthinkable. The concept of separation of powers cannot be utilized to restrict the scope of judicial review. This concept only protects bonafide legitimate actions (of the executive)," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP slams Collegium system

The Chief Justice of India's comments assume significance after a number of lawmakers raised questions regarding the judiciary during the recently concluded Winter session of Parliament. For instance, CPI(M) MP John Brittas launched a fierce critique of the Collegium system during the discussion on the High Court and Supreme Court Judges ( Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. Arguing that the appointment of judges cannot be shrouded in secrecy, he contended that such a mechanism did not exist anywhere in the world.

Brittas remarked, "Honourable Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that the purpose of this bill is to make the legislative intent clear about the additional quantum of pension. Fair, I fully appreciate it. But does he understand that there is a serious lacuna because though we decide on such matters, we have no role in the appointment of judges. Does it exist anywhere in the world? Absolutely not. Judges appointing judges is unheard of."

He stressed, "Let people know about who are going to be our judges- their competence, ability and integrity. Should there be a system shrouded in mystery, secrecy and darkness"? On this occasion, he also weighed in on the purported lack of representation in the Indian judiciary.

"Sir, let me read out the profile of a judge which I happened to see on a High Court website. I won't mention his name. Justice so and so, born on so and so date, belongs to a family associated with judges. His maternal great-grandfather is Chief Justice of India. Maternal grandfather was a former acting Chief Justice. One of his maternal uncles was a former judge of Supreme Court," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.