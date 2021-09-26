CJI NV Ramana Hopes Physical Hearings In Apex Court Resume Post-Dussehra Vacation

The Chief Justice on India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday expressed hopes of instigating full-fledged physical hearings in the Apex Court following the Dussehra vacations. Ramana said that judges do not have any problem with the physical resumption of the court. Discoursing at a felicitation function organised in honour of Chief Justice of India and Judges of the top court by Lady Advocates of the Apex Court, the CJI said that judges are not against physical hearings but many lawyers do not prefer it.

Judges have no problem with physical courts: CJI Ramana

"I have no issue, even during the pandemic I was ready. The majority of advocates are not preferring physical courts for whatever reason. Senior counsels have some reservations but youngsters and other advocates are willing to come. Hopefully, after the Dussehra vacation, we will have physical hearings. Judges have no problem with physical courts," CJI Ramana said.

"We hope there are no more COVID waves and most probably post -Dusserah vacations, we can go for the physical hearing," he added.

The Supreme Court is presently operating on a hybrid model where lawyers have been given the option to choose whether to appear physically or through video conference for case hearings. However, most lawyers are preferring the virtual mode of communication. The Apex Court will mark the Dusrreah break from October 11 to 16.

CJI Ramana backs 50 per cent cap for women in the judiciary

Speaking about the under-representation of women in the judiciary, Rama backed the 50 per cent representation of women in the judiciary and said that 'it is a matter of right'.

"It is high time we have 50 per cent representation of women in the judiciary. It is our right. It is not a matter of charity," CJI said.

Ramana added that a pivotal focus area is to increase gender diversity in legal education. "I strongly advocate reservation of a significant percentage of seats in law schools and universities for women, as a first step. Ultimately, the inclusion of women judges and lawyers will substantially improve the quality of justice delivery," CJI NV Ramana added.

