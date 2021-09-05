CJI NV Ramana Raises Concern Over Only 11 Pc Of Women's Representation At SC Bench

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday, 5 September, highlighted that women lack enough representation in the judiciary, stating that India's judiciary has only 11 per cent female representation on the Supreme Court bench even after 75 years of independence. He stated that women still face several challenges finding their feet in the legal profession. During a felicitation ceremony hosted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the CJI also stressed that the judicial system was facing difficult challenges related to infrastructure, administrative staff and pendency.

'Legal profession still has to welcome women': CJI Ramana

CJI Ramana pointed out that law is still seen as an urban profession due to the numerous challenges that a new lawyer must face. The terrible reality is that no one can guarantee security in the profession without patronage, despite years of patience and struggle, according to the CJI. He also expressed concern over the "new trend" of "corporatisation" emerging in the profession, "similar to what has happened in foreign countries." He said that many young and intelligent lawyers are joining law firms as a result of financial concerns. "This is a positive development since it provides new opportunities for first-generation lawyers. However, it is creating a reduction in traditional practice at the same time," he said. The CJI further stated that ordinary people cannot afford professional legal counsel at corporate costs, which is a cause of worry.

#WATCH | I want to highlight a new trend in (legal) profession. I'm referring to corporatization of the profession. Because of issues relating to livelihood, many young & bright lawyers are joining law firms... It is also causing a decline in traditional practice: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/pAoh4D4s2Z — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

CJI raises concern over new trend of 'legal corporatisation'

I've prepared a voluminous report, collecting information from every nook & corner of the country detailing how many court buildings, chambers, & facilities that we have to provide to the Bar & women lawyers. After one week, I will present it to the law minister: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/IK0km0WfXk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

90 pc of vacant posts in High Courts to be filed in another month: CJI

"Even though we are strongly providing access to justice, still lakhs of people in India are unable to approach the courts to seek remedy," he said. The CJI added that at least 90 per cent of the vacant posts in High Courts will be filed in another month and gave credit to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for clearing 9 names in just 6 days. The most significant difficulty, according to him, is the high cost and prolonged delay that are inherent in the legal system.

"Although this might not be the right occasion to mention this. But, as an experienced member of the judicial family, it is my duty to bring to your notice certain hard facts. The judicial system is facing difficult challenges like that of deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff and huge vacancies of judges," the CJI said.

At least 90% of the vacant posts in High Courts will be filed in another month. Thanks to the Law Minister (Kiren Rijiju) that he cleared nine names in just a span of six days without any murmur. It's a record: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/eBaoYYqRPW — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Four new female judges in SC

After nine new judges took their oaths as Supreme Court judges on September 1, India's Supreme Court now has four female judges. Along with six other judges, Justices B V Nagarathna, Hima Kohli, and Bela M Trivedi took the oath. With Justices Nagarathna, Kohli, and Trivedi was sworn in and Justice Indira Banerjee already on the bench, the Supreme Court now has the most female judges it has ever had. The swearing-in event took place in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's extra building complex, rather than the CJI's courtroom, as is customary. This was done to ensure COVID-19 regulations. In total, 11 women have served on the Supreme Court, including the most recent appointments. Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice B V Nagarathna, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice P S Narasimha were the 9 new justices sworn in.

