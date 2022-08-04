CJI NV Ramana Recommends Name Of Supreme Court Justice UU Lalit As His Successor

In a huge development, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of the Supreme Court Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

As per the preliminary information, CJI NV Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation dated 03.08.2022 to Justice Lalit on Thursday, July 04 in the morning. This comes after the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice urging him to initiate the process of recommending his successor on Wednesday.

NV Ramana recommends name for 49th CJI of India

It is pertinent to mention that Justice UU Lalit who is the senior-most judge after the CJI in the Supreme Court has been part of several landmark judgements including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. Notably, if appointed, Justice Lalit will become the second CJI who was directly elevated to the apex court Bench from the Bar.

Notably, NV Ramana who is scheduled to demit office on August 26, according to the convention, must recommend the name of the senior-most judge as the successor. Justice UU Lalit who is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court will become the 49th CJI of India if accepted by the Law Ministry.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Lalit was a renowned senior advocate before he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 12, 2014. Notably, he was part of the famous SC's verdict including verdicts on Triple Talaq and Travancore's Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple wherein the bench headed by him ruled the erstwhile royal family of Travancore has the management right over the temple in Kerala, holding that the rule of “heritability must get attached to a right of Shebait” (servitor) of the temple, PTI reported.

It is to be noted that Justice UU Lalit who is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court will become the 49th CJI of India if his name is accepted by the Law Ministry.