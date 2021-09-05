CJI NV Ramana Says 'I Am No Sachin Tendulkar; Like Any Game, It Is A Team Effort'

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, on September 4, deemed vacancies of judges as one of the 'difficult challenges' while expressing hope that the Centre will ensure speedy clearance of candidates recommended by the Collegium for appointment to high courts as it has done for the Supreme Court. During the ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India to honour CJI Ramana, he was referred to as former celebrated cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, but he said that he would want to 'correct the perception'.

"Like any game, it is a team effort. Unless all the members of the team perform well, it is difficult to win," he had said.

While addressing the gathering, Justice Vineet Saran, the top court judge, said the CJI is a person with a golden heart.

National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation underway

CJI Ramana affirmed that a comprehensive proposal for creating the National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation is in progress, and a status report on the same will be sent to the Centre soon.

"The judicial system is facing difficult challenges like that of deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff and huge vacancies of the judge, "the CJI said in a ceremony conducted by the BCI India.

CJI Ramana thanks Law Ministry to clear nine names of SC judges

On the induction and appointment to the higher judiciary, the CJI thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, who was present at the event, for the clearance of the nine new names. Reports suggest that the names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges to the Supreme Court, at a jet speed.

"I must thank the Prime Minister and Law Minister and the Government of India for clearing the names," CJI Ramana said.

Furthermore, the CJI said that within one month, he estimated that 90 per cent of judiciary vacancies would be filled. He also expressed his concern over the low representation of women in the judicial system.

On the formulation of the National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation, he said that it would operate as a national-level judicial infrastructure entity that will redress issues faced by litigants and lawyers, especially women advocated in the courts. He even mentioned that there were no toilets for women lawyers in the courts' premises until a few years back.

"I have been emphasising on augmenting the infrastructure for very long. I have a proposal to address this issue in a time-bound manner," CJI Ramana said.

Image Credit: PTI