CJI NV Ramana Says 'rulers In Democracy Need To Introspect Every Day' At SSSIHL

Emphasising the need for a democratic system in the country to be run by efficient rulers, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on Monday, said that the rulers of democratic institutions must introspect every day on the decisions taken by them and further check if they have any bad characteristics in them. Justice Ramana who was addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute Of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi town in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu district further pointed out that there are 14 bad qualities of rulers which they should avoid while quoting the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

Speaking to the audience at the convocation, he said, "All the rules in the democratic set-up, before beginning their routine work, should introspect whether they have any bad characteristics. There is a need to offer just administration and it is should be according to people's needs. There are several wise men and you are watching the developments that are taking place worldwide and countrywide."

Further speaking on the decisions taken in a democracy, he said that the rulers must take a wise decision concerning the interest of the people as they are the ultimate lords in democracy and such decisions should benefit them.

Mentioning Sathya Sai Baba, Chief Justice Ramana said that all the systems in the country should be independent and honest towards serving the people as Sathya Sai Baba used to reiterate.

Speaking on education, Justice Ramana said that the modern education systems tend to focus only on the utilitarian function and not as a system equipped to deal with the moral or spiritual function of education which help in building the students and allow them to develop social consciousness and a sense of responsibility.

'Had the fortune of having Sathya Sai Baba's darshan': CJI NV Ramana

While speaking of the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba, Justice Ramana said that he had always carried Sai's words of wisdom with him and there is no greater proponent of service or no great mentor to follow than Baba himself. "Sathya Sai means love, Sathya Sai means service, Sathya Sai means sacrifice", he said.

Further calling Sathya Sai's life as an inspiration to all, he said, "Be it education, medical care, providing clean water, relief work, Baba has shown as a righteous way and this is the concept embedded in the cultural ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

The Chief Justice of India who was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh-based Institute also lauded the university for raising both ethical and moral values in students by following the footsteps of its founder, Sathya Sai Baba. Calling it a one-of-a-kind university, he said that it has been built around the concept of a modern Gurukula embedding the essence of Indian culture, values, and lifestyle into students.

