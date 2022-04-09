In a notable admission, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday stated that a new trend of government maligning the judges is prevalent and termed the same as 'unfortunate'. CJI NV Ramana, during his tenure as the top law officer since April 6 2021, had made certain relevant remarks of vital importance such as pulling up state governments over pendency of matters before courts, criminal cases against MLAs and MPs, legal lacunae in arbitrational laws, vacancy of judges at several courts, etc.

The latest observation surfaced while a Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI NV Ramana and comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, was hearing a couple of petitions challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court order that has quashed an FIR registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in an alleged case against former Chief Minister Raman Singh's Principal Secretary Aman Singh and his wife Yasmin Singh in 2020 when the Congress triumphed polls and held the fort

"Whatever fights you may take that is alright but do not try to malign the courts. I am watching in these courts also it is a new trend," he said.

'Government maligning courts': CJI NV Ramana

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the State of Chhatisgarh, retaliated that his party is not pressing that point at all, to which the CJI said, "No, we are watching everyday. You are a senior counsel, you have seen this more than us. It is a new trend, the government started maligning judges, it is unfortunate."

CJI Ramana made these remarks while examining an appeal filed by the state government and social activist Uchit Sharma. In the case at hand, the Economic Offences Wing of the Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against Singh and his wife in February 2020, after being alerted by the said activist, who claims to be a 'social and anti-corruption activist'. Sharma sought an interrogation into the disproportionate assets case, allegedly executed by the couple.

'We are watching every day': CJI NV Ramana

Later in February 2020, Chhattisgarh High Court passed an order directing that no coercive steps should be taken against the couple. Following this, the Court even quashed the FIR in January 2022, stating, "all the allegations levelled against the petitioner are prima facie based upon probabilities and on the basis of probability any person cannot be prosecuted."

Also, the Court held that Sharma's complaint against the Singh-duo was' endorsed by the CM himself and mentioned 'CS/EOW se jaanch karayein' (get the matter inspected by CS/EOW). Subsequently, a preliminary probe was initiated against Singh in 2019, November.